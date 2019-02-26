Fentanyl dealer accepts plea bargain, receives probation; alleged accomplice considering trial

One of two young men arrested in November for the alleged possession and transportation of fentanyl for sale has chosen to accept the plea bargain offered by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Alfredo Campa, 20, from Prescott Valley, was facing charges of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs (fentanyl), a class 2 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class 6 felony.

Earlier this month, he pled guilty to the offense, which was reduced to a class 3 felony. By doing so, his sentence was suspended and he was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Campa had no prior felony convictions on his record and the amount of fentanyl he was in possession of was below the mandatory prison time threshold of 9 grams, so he was probation eligible.

How he was caught

Campa was on the radar of local police well before his arrest. Detectives with the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking had developed information that he was involved in the transportation, sales, possession and use of fentanyl, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

It wasn’t until he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Prescott Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 21, that authorities actually found him in possession of the dangerous narcotic. A search of his vehicle uncovered 13 blue pills stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.

They were later confirmed to be mimic oxycodone pills pressed with fentanyl, YCSO reported. Also in the center console were pieces of foil with burnt residue, indicating some of the contraband had been smoked.

Alleged accomplice may seek trial

In the car with Campa at the time of the arrest was Kenneth Moran, 19, from Prescott.

Moran admitted travelling with Campa down to Phoenix to purchase the pills and smoking one of the pills with Campa on the way back to the Prescott area.

On the way to the Yavapai County jail, Moran told officers he inserted a number of the M/30 pills into his anal cavity and had been unable to retrieve them, YCSO reported. Moran was transported to a local hospital where medical staff eventually removed 10 additional fentanyl pills from his body.

Though he faces the same charges as Campa, Moran’s case is a little more complex because he already has some criminal offenses on his adult record despite being just 19 years old.

In June 2018, he plead guilty to stealing a ring and attempting to sell it at a local pawn shop. He was then arrested again in August by Prescott police for possession of drug paraphernalia.

These previous offenses count against Moran in his case and he has been told that any plea bargain offered to him would require him to spend a year in prison.

Moran’s father, who has the same name of Kenneth Moran, feels this is unjust.

“Kenny’s a user, not a dealer,” his father said. “He was in rehab when he hooked up with this kid (Campa). He can’t plead guilty to something he didn’t do.”

If the plea bargain doesn’t sweeten, Moran’s father thinks his son may take the case to trial.

“If they want to take him to trial and convict him of being a drug dealer, than that’s just what they’re going to have to do,” he said.

Moran’s next court appearance is on March 4 at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott.