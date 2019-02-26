Five Camp Verde girls basketball players receive region honors

A whole starting five’s worth of Camp Verde High girls basketball players received Central Region Recogntion.

Junior point guard Tanna Decker won region offensive player of the year and was also first team All-Central. Junior center Jacy Finley joined Decker on the first team.

Senior shooting guard Hope Ontiveros was selected to the second team. Sophomore shooting guard Maya Hedges and freshman guard Shelly Warfield were honorable mention.

Decker and Finley were also first team All-Central last year and Ontiveros was second team last season as well.

The Cowboys finished in second place during the regular season, but won the region tournament championship.

Ed Measel of Valley Lutheran won coach of the year and Faith Measel was region defensive player of the year. Scottsdale Prep’s Mandi Nemire was region player of the year.