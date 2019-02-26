Letter: VVPOA welcomes volunteers to join in the pickin’

Editor:

On Saturday February 16, 12 members of the Verde Village Property Owners Association took on the task as VVPOA does every three months, to pick up trash along Highway 260.



Heading the crew is Mal Otterson, who believes that community effort is necessary to keep the Verde Village area trash free and beautiful. This VVPOA director makes sure that the vests, grippers, nail sticks, and blue bags are available for each volunteer. Effort is made to remove dirty, broken, smashed, soiled, big, and little debris from the easements along Hwy 260 from Western to firehouse (and a little some over).

It is important that homeowners and renters of the Verde Villages 1 to 8, aim to maintain their environment as clean and neat as possible. Freeing up clutter is a deterrent for critters and vermin to come around.

The volunteers, always embracing all ages, all strengths, and a deep concern for taking care and pride for Verde Village and Cottonwood. Also they feel this litter day allows for cleanliness, camaraderie, and a sense of community thus dutifully filling blue bags in the cold and cloudy surroundings.

The Pick-up Crew welcomes first timers, one-timers, and always reliable volunteers. Next time will be on May 18, 2019. You’all come join in the pickin’.

Peggy Barksdale

Verde Village