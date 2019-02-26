Servant leadership a way of life for Villager Herbert Baum

At 92, Dr. Herbert Baum is obsessed with education and actively assisting others with their educational opportunities.

In 2006, he earned his PhD in Economics at 79 years of age, the oldest PhD recipient in the history of the University of Chicago.

His dissertation committee included Nobel laureates James Heckman (chair), Gary Becker and Milton Friedman (yes, THAT Milton Friedman)! His already self-published book, “Quest for the Perfect Strawberry” was used as his dissertation. One of the committee members said, “If Milton Friedman thinks he’s OK, who am I to disagree?”

Growing up in Ft Wayne, Indiana, Herb was a fourth-generation worker in his family’s wholesale produce business, started by his great-grandfather a Jewish immigrant from Russia.

Herb recalls how he always gravitated to the more scholarly students, “Even amongst my intellectual friends in high school I felt a real deficiency, which compelled me to work harder and go on.”

After graduation, Herb served in WWII, attended Ohio State (BA in Economics ‘49) and then the University of Chicago (MA in Economics ‘51). One of his college peers was the son of Harvard’s President.

Spending time with people in that circle caused him to want to expand his vocabulary, so he read with a dictionary nearby and bought a book on improving vocabulary.

His great-aunt Minette Baum (suffragette, civil rights activist, tutor and teacher) was a mentor and inspiration, helping shape Herb into who he is.

When stars like Cab Calloway and Duke Ellington played Ft Wayne, their color prevented them from staying in the hotels, so she invited them into her home. Occasionally, someone would come by Herb’s house to collect from his dad (along with all the neighbors) to help immigrants who needed to escape their countries.

Herb studied Hebrew and the Talmud in the 1950’s under a Jewish refugee who escaped Poland in the late 30’s. While in the service in Okinawa, Herb became interested in labor unions.

These are some of the many people and ideas that caused Herb to become a leader and one who gives back, “It’s a duty and obligation to be involved, to participate and be relevant, no matter your age.”

After retiring Herb began volunteering with education, reading programs, tutoring, substitute teaching, became a board member, helped a failing school in Oregon remain open and begin to thrive. In 2006, he and his wife, Gloria, moved to the Village of Oak Creek where they became heavily involved with Big Park School (before its closing in 2018).

They currently volunteer at West Sedona School and are part of a group working to bring a community school back to the Village. He believes education allows us to better understand and deal with people, to remain open-minded to other’s views.

“Education was the most important part of my early years and enabled me to achieve ends I never thought possible, especially as an industry leader. You have to learn to put aside anything that might cause ill will and work for the common good.”

