Green Bag project sets record pace in VOC

After a record-setting December collection, the 33 neighborhood coordinators representing the VOC within the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project continue as some of the program’s strongest supporters.

At the Feb. 9 collection, they collected 5,026 pounds of non-perishable food from the community’s donors, which represents 2,774 meals. With nearly 400 donors in VOC, the project’s success is attributable to several factors.

“We’re all on the same page here,” said Kathy Wozniak, one of the members of the VOC’s current five-member steering committee.

Along with Suzie Dunn, Barb Gordon, Anne Biermann, and Wendy Harris, the other members of the committee, she notes what makes the project work in the tightly knit community.

“We agree on the day-to-day operation of the green bag project, and have done so since we started," said Wozniak.

The steering committee is responsible for the collection site set-up in the parking lot next to the Eye Boutique of Sedona the second Saturday of every other month, and for public relations and marketing of the project, including several upcoming tabling events which will be held at Clark’s Market this spring.

Wozniak says that there is also local accountability for how the project functions. “We’ve never skipped a beat, and nothing has changed within the organization in VOC,” she says. We have regular meetings of the steering committee, have an agenda to keep us moving forward, and know where we’re headed. We’re like a well-oiled machine.”

The VOC group, like its Sedona and Cottonwood counterparts, focuses solely on collecting non-perishable food for the Sedona Community Food Bank, St. Vincent Paul, and the Verde Valley School for the VOC backpack program. Those items are distributed to needy families, and also to schools for their weekend backpack program. “We are overjoyed with the generosity of our donors.”

For 2019, the VOC group plans on increasing its visibility, maintaining and growing from where the green bag project stood at the end of 2018. Their goals are lofty—to double both the number of neighborhood coordinators who do the actual pickup of the iconic green bags, and also to double the number of donors that currently fill up their bags with food. They recently participated in the Verde Valley School’s Hunger Banquet, and trained new volunteers on recruiting their neighbors as donors, fundraising, and marketing.

There is no doubt that VOC sets the standard for other communities as the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project also sets goals for 2019 and beyond. According to project co-chairs Nicole Davis and Che’lee Skinner, when the project started in VOC, there was almost an instantaneous recognition of the need for an on-going source of food for the area. “Our mission statement now reads, ‘Building community by supporting those who feed the hungry in the Verde Valley—one green bag at a time.’ We intend to complete our rebranding and rebuilding during the first half of the year, and to celebrate the work of our volunteers. By the end of the year, we hope to open another collection site in Camp Verde, and work more closely with our emergency food providers.”