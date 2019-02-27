VOCA Board Candidate John Rogers

My wife Vicki and I bought our home in the Village in March, 2011. We moved here permanently in 2015. This is our home, we are here throughout the year.
I practiced law in Fort Wayne, Indiana for 45 years. My practice centered primarily upon representation of businesses and not-for-profit organizations. I have set up innumerable corporate entities, created and participated in maintaining their By-Laws; have successfully represented several organizations before the IRS in their effort to become 501c3 Tax Exempt organizations; and have assisted in resolving disputes that have arisen within HOA’s. Occasionally I served as a Hearing Officer to preside over disputes between the City of Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Enforcement Department and city residents regarding City Code violations; and would defend Allen County (Indiana) in Commercial real estate tax appeals before the Indiana Board of Tax Review.
I currently sit on four (4) VOCA Committees: Finance, House & Grounds, Policy and Courts. I am also a member of a committee that is working with the School District to re-open the DOG PARK at Big Park School.
I will be physically present for all of the Twelve (12) monthly VOCA Board Meetings. In the unlikely event that I am away from the Village at the time of a monthly Board meeting I will participate by “calling in."
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.