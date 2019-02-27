VOCA Board Candidate John Rogers

My wife Vicki and I bought our home in the Village in March, 2011. We moved here permanently in 2015. This is our home, we are here throughout the year.

I practiced law in Fort Wayne, Indiana for 45 years. My practice centered primarily upon representation of businesses and not-for-profit organizations. I have set up innumerable corporate entities, created and participated in maintaining their By-Laws; have successfully represented several organizations before the IRS in their effort to become 501c3 Tax Exempt organizations; and have assisted in resolving disputes that have arisen within HOA’s. Occasionally I served as a Hearing Officer to preside over disputes between the City of Fort Wayne Neighborhood Code Enforcement Department and city residents regarding City Code violations; and would defend Allen County (Indiana) in Commercial real estate tax appeals before the Indiana Board of Tax Review.



I currently sit on four (4) VOCA Committees: Finance, House & Grounds, Policy and Courts. I am also a member of a committee that is working with the School District to re-open the DOG PARK at Big Park School.

I will be physically present for all of the Twelve (12) monthly VOCA Board Meetings. In the unlikely event that I am away from the Village at the time of a monthly Board meeting I will participate by “calling in."