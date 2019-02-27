VOCA Board Candidate Kevin O’Connor

I received my BEE in 1974 from General Motors Institute and my MSEE in 1975 from Stanford University, retiring after 26 years with Bell Laboratories. For many years I planned & managed professional conferences and meetings affiliated with the IEEE including Program Chairman for the IEEE International VLSI Circuits Symposium. I was instrumental in the process of transitioning the IEEE Solid-State Circuits Council into a fully fledged IEEE Society.

My wife Barbara and I discovered Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek on "retirement location search" vacations in 2007. Sedona offered a year-round active out-of-door environment without traveling far. In early 2008 we purchased a home in the Village, and have never looked back!

I have been an active member of the Sedona Westerners hiking club for more 10 years and held elected or appointed offices for 5 of them. I was a member of the VOCA ARRC for two years, a Board member for two years and I am currently the Board Secretary. I am familiar with the running of the HOA, have a good working relationship with committees, board members and staff.

I am a non-golfer, a year-around permanent resident of VOCA, and can represent the larger VOCA community in a fair and balanced manner. I also view the CC&Rs of VOCA as a fundamental component of our quality of life here in the Village. I also believe it is important, as a board member, to be available in person for regularly scheduled meetings.