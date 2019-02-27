VOCA Board Candidate Matt Werner

Hello, fellow VOCA residents and homeowners

My Name is Matt Werner. I’m a homeowner living full-time in the Oak Shadows subdivision. I’m originally from the Chicago area and have also lived in several other states. I moved to the Village from northwest Louisiana and bought my home here in 2013. I’ve made a significant investment into remodeling the interior of my humble home and I hope to live right here for the rest of my life.

I’m 46 years old, divorced, have never had children, and am currently living alone with my dog- a beautiful Great Pyrenees mix whom I rescued from a shelter in Louisiana shortly before moving here. She is fantastic hiking partner and friend.

My professional background has involved property management, sales and marketing, mortgage and title, veterinary medicine, retail management and labor.

I ask you to consider giving me the opportunity to serve our immediate community further by electing me to the VOCA Board.