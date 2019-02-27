VOCA Board Candidate Michael P. White

My wife Melanie and I have been married for 36 years. We bought our retirement home in the Village of Oakcreek in 2011 moving here full time in 2013. We’ve travelled extensively across the country and around the globe, but in retirement we chose to return to Arizona because of the incredible natural beauty, clean environment, the relaxed way of life, and the incredible “small town” community atmosphere found here. I feel that my management and leadership experiences in the military and in industry are attributes that will benefit the VOC community.

When asked where I’m from, I often respond with “pick a year and I’ll tell you”. As a military brat, I have lived in many places including New York (born on Long Island), California, Missouri, Massachusetts, Bermuda, Japan, and the Philippines, spending a majority of my pre-college years overseas. I had a very enriching and fulfilling service career with more than 2000 flying hours aboard the Air Force’s AWACS aircraft and several assignments in command & control/radar systems. My assignments took me to Oklahoma, Arizona, Texas, Hawaii, and South Korea, with frequent deployments to Saudi Arabia, Panama, Iceland, Guam, Okinawa, etc. After military retirement we returned to San Antonio and the start of a second career. My education includes a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree from the United States Air Force Academy, and a Masters in Public Administration (MPA) degree from Golden Gate University.

My professional experience includes senior technical program management and business development positions with General Dynamics, Northrop-Grumman and others in several diverse areas including computer security; software development; technical vulnerability assessments; network emergency response for risk assessment and mitigation; and electronic medical records software development for the Military Health System & VA.