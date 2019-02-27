VOCA Board Candidate Sean Baguley

I was Chairman of the Hyde Heath Village Society, where I lived in England, for about 9 years. As Chairman, I was the interface between the Village and the local county and town authorities.
I was a member of the Committee of Sunningdale Golf Club, and have a firsthand insight into the management of a golf club. I was Chairman of the Greens Committee for the last 2 years of my tenure, and oversaw the installation of a complete new irrigation system to both courses. The project came in on time and under budget, without a scar on the courses.
My career for 35 years was in the International Financial Markets. I was a Member of both the London Stock Exchange and the London International Financial Futures Exchange.
I was the CEO of a Primary Dealer and Chairman of Trustees of the parent Bank’s Pension Fund.
My final employed position was as a Director of Equity Markets, a division of the Corporate and Institutional Client Group of Merrill Lynch.
In have been a permanent resident of the USA since 2000. Moved permanently to the Village in 2001, and became a US citizen in 2011.
I have been a Licensed Realtor® in the State of Arizona since 2005.
I was invited to join the Finance Committee in June 2017. On the resignation of the Treasurer, I was invited to join the Board to help fill that position, which I did from November 2017 until April 2018. I am currently Chairman of the Finance Committee.
