VOCA Board Candidate Tim Caggiano

I grew up in upstate New York then received my degree in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio; I also hold an MBA from ASU. I’ve lived in Arizona for 22 years, spending 20 years at Intel Corporation in a career spanning engineering, management & software development. My wife and I purchased our VOCA vacation home in 2008. I volunteered for 10 years as the SW Section Chief leader the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, responsible for developing Chapter Officers and recruiting graduate volunteers. I formed and still lead an independent home owners’ rights volunteer-based organization. I semi-retired in 2016 to pursue a career as a Brewer with SanTan Brewing in Chandler.



I am running for the VOCA Board with the intention of serving our entire community including the ~45% of VOCA members who are not fulltime residents, as well as those who work full-time or are homebound. This population has not been able to attend many board meetings, nor actively participate in committee meetings due to scheduling that does not accommodate working owners or remote participation. I stand for all of our property rights and the representation of all VOCA homeowners’ perspectives.

As organizer of the VOCA Homeowners’ Rights Alliance, I have worked behind the scenes for over two years to provide a voice to underrepresented homeowners and positively influence our community. We have dial-in options for our board meetings and a rejuvenated activities committee through our efforts. We fielded more candidates for the 2018 election than the official nomination committee and have active participation in VOCA committees to provide balanced views.



As stated in the “How the Village Came to be” article in the February edition of the Villager, VOCA was originally conceived to “sell year-round vacation and retirement homes.” I believe this is still an accurate description of the Village and our board needs to balance the unique needs of all homeowner types in our community. I will provide this balance to our board and support a more fully inclusive community.