Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop/Camp set for April

Attention adult women. Did you ever want to learn how to shoot skeet, or paddle a kayak? Would you like to learn how to present a fly to rising trout? Maybe you would like to try archery or Dutch oven cooking. Do you have a fear of heights? Sign up for the rappelling class and conquer it!

The three day weekend introduces women to outdoors skills in an enjoyable, non-threatening environment with expert instructors. Classes are held during the day, and the evenings are filled with fun and entertainment like night hikes, fly tying, and motivational speakers.

Other classes offered include horsemanship, geocaching, wilderness medicine, birding and hiking. There are over 30 different classes for participants to choose from. One great thing about this camp is that a woman can try a new sport without buying all of the equipment.

Participants stay in rustic cabins, but there are showers and bathrooms in each cabin. The only thing the participant needs to bring is her personal stuff, a good attitude and a willingness to learn.

The April 2019 Becoming and Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshop is currently registering. Registration is available online at: https://azwildlife.org/bow-april-12-14-registration/

The Arizona BOW program is sponsored by the Arizona Wildlife Federation with lots of help from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Class materials, food and lodging are all included in the $275 registration fee. Register online at https://azwildlife.org/bow-april-12-14-registration/

For more information call Kimberlee at 480-201-7456 or Email: bow@azwildlife.org. Website: www.azwildlife.org/BOW

Camp Location: Friendly Pines Camp, Prescott; 933 E Friendly Pines Rd, Prescott, Ariz. 86303

­­­— Arizona Wildlife Federation