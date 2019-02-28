Kudelka-Beavers earns 2019 Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers Innovation Award

Debra Kudelka-Beavers, the Community Health Center of Yavapai technology project manager, has been awarded the 2019 Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers Innovation Award.

Kudelka-Beavers received this award for her work in introducing new technology to the CHCY in an effort the reduce errors, streamline processes, and create a better customer service experience.



Kudelka-Beavers started at the CHCY back in 2007 as a front office manager and in 2015 asked to be considered for a new health information specialist position that had just been created. Kudelka-Beavers was awarded the position and spends most of her time training employees on the medical software the three CHCY locations utilize. Sharon Rickman, CHCY Director said, “When she is not training she is reaching out to the staff and encouraging them to utilize the new and exciting features the software offers that may be underutilized and would benefit the patient as well as the medical providers.”



Last year the CHCY was told that the server they used to store patient information was in need of an upgrade so Kudelka-Beavers reached out to several other medical providers in the state to find out what they were using. What she discovered was that “Secure Cloud Computing” was where the industry was headed. It would maintain the required security levels and would benefit from constant availability, even if the local servers lost network connection. The upgrade to a cloud based server, along with a new check in platform and eMedApps to provide a snapshot of care guidelines for all patients, is why Sharon submitted Kudelka-Beavers’ name for the award.

Sharon Rickman said, “I am thrilled that Kudelka-Beavers won this innovation award as her work over the last three years has improved our patient’s overall experience. The way we use the Electronic Health Record system has proven to create a better experience for our patients and it helps us provide better customer service.”