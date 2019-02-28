Letter: Choosing life is always the right choice

Editor:
I hope most of the people in Cottonwood and the Verde Valley, of both or all political persuasions, would agree that killing babies after birth has gone beyond what is acceptable in a civilized society.
Consider the consequences if your own mother had sided with the Senate Democrats and chosen this option.
My own birthdate is the same as the infamous Roe v Wade decision. Thank you, mother, for choosing life for me.
And, thank you, readers, for your consideration.
John & JoAnn Stone
Cottonwood
