Camp Verde Mayor German looks back at 2018

CAMP VERDE – Charlie German said recently that the $60-plus million SR 260 improvement and widening project, the Northern Arizona Healthcare medical facility on Finnie Flat, and council’s passing of the General Plan in 2016 “created renewed interest in the future of Camp Verde.”

“Since these events have occurred,” German said, “Town staff and council have continued to follow the General Plan in the pursuit of economic development.”

With SR 260 just a final paving away from completion, German said it is “gratifying and exciting to see work that is beginning to produce results of good planning.”

“The placement of utility sleeves across SR 260 during construction is one example of planning in advance to prevent future crisis in doing what is needed and at a much greater cost,” he said.

The following are a few other things German is either pleased with or looks forward to being pleased with as 2018 comes to a close.

1 Community center

The Camp Verde Community Library “has become a community center in the truest sense. Private and public funding is continuing to make impacts upon the community through the programming of the Community Library.”

2 Opportunity zone

“Work is continuing with bringing commercial development as well as additional housing to meet the growing needs of a vibrant work force being available to assist valley wide. In conjunction with this, Camp Verde has been awarded the designation along the SR 260 corridor of Opportunity Zone. This is a Federal and State designation which allows tax incentives to developers who are in for the long haul of development and not just trying to flip their investment.”

3 Sports complex

“The awarding of a contract for the construction of a Sports Complex, which was promised as a condition of incorporation. The day finally came to deliver on that dream and we expect use of the ball fields during 2019.”

“The community should be very proud of the planning involved in this sports complex and its approved use of appropriately treated waste water in the irrigation maintenance and fire protection of the complex.”

4 Rodeo arena

“Council is currently in the process of assisting with the development of an arena which reflects our historical interest and roots of our community. Among the challenges that exist is the concern about competition with two existing private arenas that have made major investments to be successful in our community.”

