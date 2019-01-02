Cornville’s Old Corral Rice Brothers for Country, Thunder & Lightnin’ for Sunday

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, The Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste.

From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, The Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dancefloor fills fast, with locals as well as Verde Valley visitors looking for some hometown flavor. The fun begins at 9 a.m. and goes on until an hour (as Eric Clapton says) after midnight.

This Saturday. Jan. 5, The Rice Brothers Band brings classics of country to the stage. Willie and Waylon, Johnny Cash, Merle and both Hanks are the foundation with reaches into crossover genres like those of Credence and Lynrd Skynrd.

Dave and Dan Rice are joined by some of the most known and respected musicians from throughout the region. The bottom line is you’ll get a great mix of country and pop delivered by these pros, making for a truly fun Saturday night.

Sunday, Jan. 6, catch that upbeat grassy Roots-Americana quartet Thunder & Lightnin’ from 3-6 p.m.. This string band quartet of banjo, fiddle, bass, guitars and vocal precision receives whistles, cat calls, howls, clap-alongs, and laughs wherever they go. Popular in pubs and restaurants, the band is also a go-to favorite among events, concerts and festivals.



Take a look at www.thunderandlightnin.com. At the Old Corral, you can see them up close and personal – all on a Sunday afternoon.

The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.