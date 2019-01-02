David Fischel Exhibition

Andrea Smith Gallery at Tlaquepaque Arts Village will be featuring local artist, David Fischel, for the First Friday Art Walk on Jan. 4, 5-8 p.m., and again on Saturday, Jan. 5, noon to 4 p.m. The exhibition will be held in the Andrea Smith Gallery located at 336 Hwy. 179, Suite D102, Sedona.

Artist David Fischel has lived in Sedona since 1981. His relief carvings are large in scale and collected internationally. “Marketplace” measures 12’ x 38’ and was commissioned by Ford Motor Company. It is the largest carved mural in the United States.

David is a naturalist whose colorful art has given new life to canvases such as barn wood and weathered wood. His recent paintings on wood are much smaller in scale and are a reflection of nature with a contemporary impact.

Meet David Fischel at the Andrea Smith Gallery Jan. 4-5.

Call or email the gallery with questions about this event, (928) 203-9002 / fineart@andreasmithgallery.com.