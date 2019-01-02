Frigid temperatures cause frozen pipes in Verde Village

As temperatures dipped well below freezing on New Year's Day, Verde Village residents experienced multiple water outages.
"New Year's Day was fraught with water service disruptions," said Cottonwood Utilities Manager Roger Biggs. "The vast majority were related to frozen pipes and equipment at well sites and customer homes."
Biggs said some Verde Village residents experienced outages or low pressure caused by frozen controls at local well sites. He said some of these outages lasted several hours before diagnosis and repairs.
Residents in Verde Heights and central Cottonwood also reported sporadic outages related to frozen pipes, Biggs said.
"Utility crews worked through the night replacing damaged equipment, repairing leaks and restarting production and treatment systems," he said. "We are fortunate to have multiple wells and interconnection points allowing water to be moved from one neighborhood to another."
Biggs said minor problems continue today as pipes thaw.
"Every attempt is made to forecast, prepare and learn from the previous year’s experience," he said. "However cold weather will always find the weakest spot ... Utility crews continue their repairs across the systems."
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.