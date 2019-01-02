Frigid temperatures cause frozen pipes in Verde Village

As temperatures dipped well below freezing on New Year's Day, Verde Village residents experienced multiple water outages.

"New Year's Day was fraught with water service disruptions," said Cottonwood Utilities Manager Roger Biggs. "The vast majority were related to frozen pipes and equipment at well sites and customer homes."

Biggs said some Verde Village residents experienced outages or low pressure caused by frozen controls at local well sites. He said some of these outages lasted several hours before diagnosis and repairs.

Residents in Verde Heights and central Cottonwood also reported sporadic outages related to frozen pipes, Biggs said.

"Utility crews worked through the night replacing damaged equipment, repairing leaks and restarting production and treatment systems," he said. "We are fortunate to have multiple wells and interconnection points allowing water to be moved from one neighborhood to another."

Biggs said minor problems continue today as pipes thaw.

"Every attempt is made to forecast, prepare and learn from the previous year’s experience," he said. "However cold weather will always find the weakest spot ... Utility crews continue their repairs across the systems."