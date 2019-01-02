A New Year of Art in Jerome

Let the party continue the Saturday after New Year’s Eve with the January 5th Jerome Art Walk from 5-8 p.m.

Take the shuttle to visit more than 20 galleries and studios from the Old Jerome High School up the hill to enjoy beautiful art, music and refreshments. From blown glass to lovely jewelry, there are always treasures to be found and fun to be had. From the working studios of The Old Jerome High School to the lovely pottery of Made in Jerome, the true handmade Jerome touch is everywhere. The unique creations of Jerome artisans are all in one magical mountain town.

“School street view” is the latest oil from Cody DeLong, and there are many new works on display at the Cody DeLong Studio. Stop in and see what Cody is working on now. VisitCodyDeLong.com or 300 Hull Ave, between spook hall and the visitors center.

The New State Motor Company is filled with Janie Layers ceramic animals. Visit the Jerome Bible Art Museum to see her latest featured sculpture.

Visit the studio of artist, Karon Leigh in the Old Jerome High School, Bldg. A, Studio 201A. Her bold colors and expressionist style celebrate the Arizona landscape and the precious gift of water.

At Made in Jerome Pottery you’ll find beautiful hand-painted dishes for animal lovers, candle lamps for a festive atmosphere, cell phone stands, pre-Columbian style pottery, jewelry, prints and so much more.

Enjoy the tunes we’ll be playing for you and nibble on some snacks.

Please join Zen Mountain Gallery for January Art Walk. The gallery represents a wide range of fine art, jewelry and pottery from Luna Patterson’s hand-built and pit-fired pottery with colors that echo the colors of the local red rocks to Komala Rohde’s unique jewelry designs.

Erica Farieo’s whimsical and colorful ink and water color depiction of Jerome and the Grand Canyon reflect having grown up in the area and being a Colorado River guide in the Grand Canyon for 25 years. Donald Voss’ spiritually influenced works of ink on paper masterfully incorporate Eastern, Western and Native American influences. As well as Susan Moody’s spectacular fused glass art and much, much more. The underlying emphasis of the gallery is to represent the finest of local contemporary and contemplative artists.

Four Eight Wineworks is now located at 140 Main St., Jerome, inside the Puscifer store. Specializing in wines from multiple small batch Winemaker’s who produce at our Co-op production facility along with craft beer on draft, bottle and cans. Open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Top the night off with live music at The Spirit Room with local favorite, the Johnny Lingo Trio. Come and enjoy.

For more information, visit www.jeromeartwalk.com.



Celebrate 2019 at the Jerome

Artists’ Cooperative Gallery

New work by members will comprise our first show of the year, with an artists’ reception on January 5 from 5-8 p.m. at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery during Jerome’s First Saturday Art Walk celebration.

Jewelry by Sarah Foster reflects her childhood days growing up in Sedona and visits to the Navajo and Hopi reservations nearby. Her jewelry, eclectic and original in style, draws from these early influences of mixed cultures.

In her mixed media sewing art, Joy Herhold creates a whimsical piece using hand-made paper, printmaking techniques and satin stitches using her sewing machine.

“I see the patterns of the threads expressing themselves and offering to read like the tempo of brushstrokes dancing across the surface of my images,” Herhold shares. “Coming from a background in weaving, I understand the energy of compressed threads in a woven piece, and in my work, I see their colorful designs and patterns taking on a life of their own.”

Flo Flynn was inspired by vivid childhood memories of playing in the shelter belts which are several rows of cedar and cottonwood trees planted together to block the wind. Flynn recall, “The trees seemed to become wonderful spirits that I shared time with. I enjoyed laying on fallen trunks in the winter sun-observing the different layers of age among the fallen bark of the trees. It was my own world of peace and resurge of energies.”

A new calligraphy watercolor painting by Sid Freeman is all about music. The painting celebrates the seven elements of music: harmony, melody, form, texture, timbre, rhythm, and dynamics, while being described by the elements of art: line, shape, color, texture, form, harmony, and balance. It’s a complex interplay of language, harmony, beauty and design that Freeman creates in her art.

Jim Todd, a Co-op member oil painter, refers to his interest in wood working as a hobby. Todd builds cabinets, frames, and boxes from local hardwoods.

Mark Foltz, an “out of the box” photographer, shows off another side of his talent with a creative abstracted view of Jerome.

With 35 local members, a wide variety of mediums will be represented which are sure to make your visit to the Co-op unique. Stop by and share some local cheer with Co-op members and guests. The show runs through Jan 30. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Co-op, stop by and pick up an application for membership, or download one off the website at www.jeromecoop.com Visit our Facebook page at http://wwwfacebook.com/jeromecooperative Contact us at: info@jeromecoop.com or 928-639-4276 Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.