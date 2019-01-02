New Year, New Beginnings, More Art: 1st Friday in the Galleries

The New Year is upon us, and with a new year comes the opportunity for new beginnings and the celebration of all that is to come in 2019.

To start 2019 socially and creatively, come out and enjoy a plethora of artwork and the galleries who exhibit it.

It is a great time to find that perfect piece of work that demonstrates the new you during Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries event, taking place on January 4, from 5-8 p.m. Guests will enjoy art, refreshments, music and great conversation with the gallery staff and artists.

This event is free and open to the public.

Begin your tour at Hillside Sedona, in the James Ratliff Gallery. This gallery will feature new works by: William Crook, Marlene Rye, Cary Henrie and Allen Dutton.

Allen Dutton is best known for his photography. The Corcoran Museum offered him a show a few years back which is quite a feather in his cap.

Artist William Crook will be available to connect with during the evening.

Also at Hillside Sedona, stop into the Gallery of Modern Masters. Enjoy an experience viewing artwork from masters such as Picasso, while also getting a taste of landscapes by southwest artists.

To renew your spiritual balance, stop into the Andrea Smith Gallery within Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village.

While in the gallery, ask about Matthew Smith’s book and card deck Wisdom of the Buddha Mindfulness Deck. Smith says, “in our everyday lives, it is easy to be distracted by negativity and materialism but with this deck, it reminds us that contentment, comfort and joy are within our reach in every moment.”

Also within Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village one will find Mountain Trails Gallery. Celebrating the Spirit of Arizona and the West, Mountain Trails Gallery will be featuring works of art crafted in Arizona. Enjoy a display of artwork from twenty Arizona artists working within art mediums to include: sculpture, painting and jewelry.

Stroll through Tlaquepaque a bit longer and discover Honshin Galleries: The Ascending Spirit Gallery and The Gallery of Wholeness, Harmony, and Radiance. Honshin Fine Art heralds the return of the Zen Cats. Honshin’s internationally renowned Zen Cat Series are created in the awareness and the oneness of existence. The works demonstrate the love, peace, and beauty of all life.

Honshin has also been the artist for a bestselling Thich Nhat Hahn Series of calendars and datebooks for over twenty years.



Within Tlaquepaque and under the bell tower cruise into Rowe Fine Art Gallery. Experience, “Ready…Set…Go.” and toast to the new year with gallery owners Ken and Monica Rowe.

At the ‘Y’ near Uptown Sedona don’t forget to sneak into the colorful Goldenstein Gallery.

Get ready to ring in the New Year with Cheston Trammel’s bells. These bells are collected for their sculptural beauty and uplifting sound.

“It is an honor to create a bell with the intention to heal and benefit all,” says Cheston.

For more information on 1st Friday in the Galleries visit the Sedona Gallery Association website at www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com or call 928-862-4440.