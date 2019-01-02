Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Jan.2, 2018

Day 1 of the New Year was a relaxing and fun day. Celebrated the new day with six shots of pure Kona espresso over 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream … exercises and then up to the airport, French press coffee with new friends who are interested in buying Mariah, thence to Ace Hardware to buy a snow shovel and a few other items, then home to get the shoveling done. Been 51 years since I have used one of those, but it was kinda fun.

Before I left the airport, I drove down to the last set of hangars, walked out to the end of runway 21 and took some shots looking up canyon and to the NE. The formations near center image are the Sedona Mittens … to the right of them the diagonal line going up the canyon wall is Schnebly Hill Road … to the left of the formation is Oak Creek Canyon and it turns left to go up the canyon behind Wilson Mountain. Just a simple picture with the red rocks, snow and the unmatchable blue of the Arizona sky.

Holidays are behind us … life returns to normal, whatever that is, and now the challenge is to implement all the good things we have been saying and promising … one day at a time it can be done; at least that works for me ‘cause I can handle twenty four hours, not so sure about forty eight or longer. Besides, I am in control of the day I am in …

Have a beautiful day and enjoy the glorious beauty and people who surround us.

Cheers

Ted

And in this journey over a thousand hills and valleys called life, he is wisest who

is patient where the way is hard, has faith when he does not understand, and carries

into the dark places the light of a cheerful heart.

Max Ehrmann