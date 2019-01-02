Village Gallery to host new member: Jamie Kivisto

The Village Gallery of Local Artists welcomes our newest member-artist, Jamie Kivisto, who is quick to admit how her life’s journey- from Minnesota to University of Cincinnati to Long Beach Calif has affected and inspired her art at every turn.

Jamie’s love of life in the “fast- paced urban jungle” of her past and constant exposure to the innate grit and chaos that gives birth to the many ‘faces’ of Street Art have left their fingerprints all over her mixed-media works on display at the Village Gallery. Her work will be featured through January.

In an effort to achieve the balance she is continually striving for in her life, Jamie moved to Sedona Arizona four years ago. In a heartbeat, the peaceful desert and its colorful, quiet landscapes, imagery and unusual inhabitants captured her heart. Chaos met Tranquility; the evolution in both her life and her art is evident in virtually every one of her beautiful and intriguing art pieces.

Jamie studied Fine Art at the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning as well as continual studies in Graphic Design in Long Beach, California. Her work tends to merge and overlap both studies.

To show her love of both nature and urban art, she has combined such elements as traditional acrylic landscape painting, graffiti -style spray paint, homemade stencils with collage and patterns in bright bold colors to produce depth and visual interest in every canvas. A spray-painted background may be visible behind a desert quail perched alertly on a cactus, or a hawk on a saguaro may be scanning the outlines of a suggested ‘city’ street below.

Jamie and fellow artists will be on hand at First Friday in the Village on Jan. 4, from 5-8 p.m. for Meet and Greet, wine & food. Be sure to ask her about her about her fundraisers and art sales in support of animal charities.

The Village Gallery of Local Artists, 6518 Hwy 179, Sedona (VOC), Az, 86351

for info and artist applications: ww.sedonalocalartists.com Phone: (928)-284-1416