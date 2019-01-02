Western Light: Camp Verde Snow

On the last day of 2018, Camp Verde had a rare 4-inch snowfall. Kids and dogs loved it, running around and playing. Birds, not so much. They took shelter wherever they could find it and hunkered down to wait out the cold wetness.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.