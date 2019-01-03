10 best 2018 Mingus Union sports highlights

Football reaches state Elite eight

In head coach Robert Ortiz’s first season, Mingus Union football repeated as region champions and reached the state quarterfinals.

The Marauders went 9-3 and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

Although Mingus Union only had two home region games, they won the region or division for the third time in four years.

Streck, DeVore, Babcock win state championships

Three Marauders won state championships and the Mingus Union girls finished fourth at the state track and field meet.

Junior Meg Babcock won the 400 meters, finished third in the 800 meters and anchored the 4x400 meter relay team, which took third.

Senior Hannah DeVore won the 100 meter hurdles.

Junior Kendrew Streck won the shot put with a PR of 53-11.75.

Mingus swim teams both finish in top 12 at State

The Mingus Union boys swimming team took eighth at the state championships meet and the girls 12th.

The boys 200 freestyle relay team of Fletch Fangman, Dallin Gordon, Andrew Peterson and Landon Trezise finished second and set a new school record (1:32.71).

In the 100 butterfly, Fangman finished fifth, setting a new school record of 54.84. He also took ninth in 50 Free.

Softball finishes regular season ranked eighth

Mingus Union softball earned a home playoff game, their first since 2010.

The Marauders went 22-9 and finished second in the Grand Canyon Region. They finished the regular season ranked No. 8.

They were upset in the first round of the state tournament by Coconino though.

Marauder wrestling finishes 20th at State

Two out of the three Mingus Union wrestlers that went to State placed.

Seniors Nick Doerksen and Lucas Svoboda finished fourth and fifth respectively. As a team the Marauders were 20th.

Svoboda (61-6) was seeded first at 145 and Doerksen (54-14) was seeded second at 152.

Girls soccer starts 2018-19 undefeated

After going 2-9-1 in 2017-18, Mingus Union girls soccer went 4-0-0 in the fall 2018 semester.

After starting last season 2-4-1 in the first semester, the Marauders were perfect in this year’s first semester.

Mingus Union outscored their opponents 13-2 in their first four games of the 2018-19 season.

Boys basketball hosts postseason game

Mingus Union boys basketball went 17-10 and hosted a home postseason game.

Missing a couple key players, the No. 14 Marauders suffered an upset loss to No. 19 Peoria in the state play in game.

It was Mingus Union’s first postseason appearance since 2015-16.

Babcock reaches cross country state meet

A few months after her successful performance at the state track and field meet, Meg Babcock reached the cross country state meet.

Babcock finished 94th at the state meet in 22:55.78.

She finished 21st at Sectionals with a time of 21:47, earning her a spot at the state meet at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

Boys golf sends pair to State

Mingus Union gentleman’s golf returned to the state tournament in 2018, sending two Marauders to Tucson for the competition.

Senior Justin Tanner finished 56th and junior Noah Daher was 75th at the rain shortened tournament.

Baseball makes state tournament

Mingus Union baseball overcame a tough start to the season to return to the state tournament.

The Marauders earned a 12 seed at State, falling 12-2 to Peoria Sunrise Mountain.

Mingus Union finished a game out of first in the region despite losing their original head coach and several key players early in the season.