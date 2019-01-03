Clarkdale-Jerome, Mountain View Prep successfully appeal A-F letter grades

VERDE VALLEY – From a B to an A.

That’s what Clarkdale-Jerome School celebrated Thursday as District Superintendent Danny Brown announced that the school’s appeal of its B-grade was successful.

On Dec. 17, the Arizona State Board of Education met to either approve or deny schools’ appeals of their A-to-F accountability score for 2017-2018.

Clarkdale-Jerome received the A it believed all along it had earned.

The reason for the appeal, Brown said Thursday, was “what we deemed as incorrect data.”

“We had a number of students take the end of course algebra assessment at Mingus Union High School and all of those students were proficient on this assessment,” said Brown. “According to the accountability criteria, we should’ve received five bonus points and that would’ve given us an A. [Initially], the State did not capture those students, thus the reason for our appeal.”

Mountain View Preparatory, a K-8 school in the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, also successfully won its appeal, as its grade went from a C to a B.

The only other Verde Valley schools to have appealed their grades were unsuccessful, as the Department of Education did not grant petitions for Cottonwood Middle School [now known as Cottonwood Community School], Mingus Union High School and Sedona Red Rock Junior/Senior High School.

A-to-F letter grades for Arizona schools can be found at https://azreportcards.azed.gov/.

