First baby of 2019

Baby Amina Marie Rahn, daughter of Katie Lyman and Bud Rahn of Cottonwood, was born at 1:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, making her the first baby born at Verde Valley Medical Center. Baby Rahn weighs 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measures 18 inches long. This is the couple’s fourth child – they have three sons at home who are eager to meet their baby sister. “We’re blessed. She is healthy and beautiful,” said Bud Rahn. Photo courtesy of Northern Arizona Healthcare
