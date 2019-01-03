Letter: Big thanks for Verde Valley generosity

Editor:
The First Annual Christmas Bicycle Cheer went fantastic.Though we didn’t hit a 100 bicycles, we came so close and delivered nearly 60 bikes to local children. We know next year it will get even bigger and better. There are too many people to thank, but everyone who donated bikes and helped us, we made lots of children smile and our community made the true spirit of Christmas come true for many.
So thank you Verde Valley.
Ken Wood
Candi & Vinnie Yatsinko
Verde Valley
