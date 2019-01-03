Letter: President Trump the master baiter

Editor:
I have to give grudging respect to Donald Trump and his art of the deal. Trump is very good at baiting people into his web.
He’s very good at baiting political opponents into debates they cannot win. He’s very good at baiting his base to chant demeaning and threatening slogans.
Trump is extremely good at baiting people of all stripes into his web and pointless debate. I have to grudgingly admit, Donald Trump is the master baiter.
Dave Cupples
Verde Valley
Comments
