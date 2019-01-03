Letter: Salvation Army bell ringers show Camp Verde a great, generous community

Editor:

Thank you to who all donated their time ringing bells for The Salvation Army during this past holiday season in front of Camp Verde’s Bashas’ Store.



They stood out there in the wind and at time in the hot sun. We would not be able to help those in need if we did not have the bell ringers, as well as the volunteers that worked behind the scene arranging and coordinating the program. I want to thank those people for their efforts in assisting when needed.

Thank you to the citizens in this community for opening up your purses and wallets and giving from your hearts.



This has been an even better year than last year in giving to the Salvation Army Extension Service here in Camp Verde. We live in a great community.

The Salvation Army assists families in a crisis with utilities assistance and rent.



We serve the lower Verde Valley which includes Camp Verde, McGuireville, Rimrock and Lake Montezuma areas.



Our office is open on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon by appointments only. If you know of someone in need of assistance they can call 928-300-3165.

Pat Kaminsky

Camp Verde