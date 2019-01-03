Obituary: Deborah Ann McKenzie 1955-2018

Deborah Ann McKenzie of Rimrock, Arizona, earned her wings and entered the pearly gates of Heaven on Nov. 9, 2018.

She was born March 26, 1955, in Beckley, West Virginia, to Thomas and Neva Carte, both of whom have preceded her in death.



Deborah was creative and an eccentric painter. She was an animal lover, a florist and a friend to many who came into her life. Deb loved being a mother and Nanna to her grandsons. She enjoyed attending their sporting events and she could be heard screaming and cheering them on from the sidelines. She loved spending time with her family outdoors and exploring all that the Verde Valley has to offer.

The void Deborah has left behind cannot be filled, but the love she left with everyone will last eternal. Deborah is survived by her sons, Heath Turnbell, Cottonwood, Arizona, Ryan (Crystal) Turnbell, Rimrock, Arizona, and David McKenzie, Rimrock, Arizona; her three grandsons, Kade, San Tan Valley, Arizona, Xander and Zayden, Rimrock, Arizona; and her brother, Stan Carte (Julie), Fostoria, Ohio.



A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 5, at Beaver Creek School in Rimrock, Arizona, from noon to 2 p.m. Please bring a dish and share a story as we celebrate the beautiful life of Deborah.

The school is at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, Arizona, 86335.



Information provided by survivors.