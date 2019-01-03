Obituary: Richard E. Dalldorf -- 1929-2018

Richard E. Dalldorf born in Southgate, California, on Jan. 5, 1929, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Arizona.



A memorial service will held at Dessert Breeze Community Church, 17600 N. Black Canyon Highway #101, Phoenix, Arizona, 85053, on this coming Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. at 11 a.m.

Richard’s ashes will be scattered at a future ceremony over the Verde Valley



Information provided by survivors.