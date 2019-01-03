Top 10 2018 Camp Verde High sports highlights

Pike, Uhler and Tinghitella win state titles

Three Camp Verde High wrestlers won state championships as the Cowboys finished third.

Senior Skyler Pike (40-3) won the 113 pound title, repeating as champion.

Sophomore Korben Uhler (52-0) won the 126 pound championship, his second straight state title.

Junior Anthony Tinghitella (34-2) won the 132 pound championship.

Softball finishes state runner up

Camp Verde High softball finished second in the state for the second time in three years.

The Cowboys lost to No. 1 and defending state champion Benson in the state title game at ASU.

Camp Verde has won 15 straight and the loss was their first in 2A conference play.

Youthful boys soccer reaches state quarters

Despite fielding just two seniors with experience, Camp Verde boys soccer again reached the state elite eight.

The Cowboys earned the No. 5 seed in the state tournament but lost at No. 4 Show Low.

It was the second straight year the Cougars knocked CV out of the tournament.

Surprising young baseball almost wins region

Camp Verde baseball came within three runs of winning the region outright in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season.

Despite losing 10 seniors (out of 16 players on the roster) from the 2017 team, the Cowboys tied for first place in the Central Region.

Girls basketball earns six seed at State

After an impressive regular season, Camp Verde girls basketball earned the No. 6 ranking.

The youthful Cowboys finished the season 23-8 but were upset by No. 11 Thatcher in the first round of the state tournament.

CV was dominated by sophomore and didn’t have any seniors.

Boys basketball starts season on a roll

Camp Verde boys basketball jumped out to a dominant start in 2018-19.

The Cowboys started the season 15-2 and ranked No. 7.

They also finished the calendar year winning five in a row and 11 of their last 12 blew out rival Sedona Red Rock 69-24. It’s their first win over the Scorpions since 2015.

Holdgrafer and Jones rack up PRs at State

Junior Christopher Holdgrafer earned four PRs and junior Joseph Jones two personal records at the state track and field meet.

Holdgrafer finished third in 110 meter hurdles, with a PR of 15.74a and sixth in the 300m hurdles with a PR of 42.20a. He was 15th in the triple jump, with a leap of 38-06.50.

Jones finished 24th in the 3200, with a PR of 10:46.46a.

Walsworth takes over football

After successful stints at Mingus Union and Sedona Red Rock, Rick Walsworth took over the Camp Verde High football program.

The Cowboys went 3-6 but featured many sophomores and freshman in prominent roles. They only have three projected starters that will be seniors in the 2019 season.

Girls soccer just misses out on postseason

Camp Verde girls soccer finished the regular season one spot away from the postseason.

The Cowboys ended up No. 7, one spot out of the four-team state play-in tournament.

CV went 4-2 down the stretch before losing to eventual state runner up Chino Valley in the season finale.

Armstrong wins coach of the year

Camp Verde volleyball head coach Britney Armstrong won 2A Central Region coach of the year.

The Cowboys went 5-13 in regular season play and finished the season ranked No. 32 but impressed enough to get Armstrong the award.