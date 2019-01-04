Deb Splain: Gazing into the world

“We each see something of ourselves in the world around us and it is always changing,” muses Deb Splain, as she reflects upon her experiences as an artist. “I was always painting and drawing as a child, majored in art at college in Illinois and spent some time teaching kids. I was mentored and supported and became more open to looking, really looking, at everything around me.”

Splain received a grant from the Women’s Art Resources of Minnesota (WARM) in 2010 and had a residency at the Banfield Locke Center for the Arts. She maintained a studio in St. Paul doing large multi media work: murals, faux painting, design projects. “My gaze began to include the figurative and the abstract and I was drawn to organic materials and found objects for my artistic creations.” She remembers frozen rose petals, decaying wood, a scorched ironing bag, all fodder for her experimentation into clay, paint, plaster, staining inks, whatever could and would emerge from her vision.

“It takes a lot of looking.” Before the ME TOO movement Deb found her voice in the mind/body connection and in her own feminine energy which she was able to translate into visual, tactile, exciting creations. Coming to Sedona after stints in Scottsdale and Mesa, Deb and her husband also lived for a short time in Bangladore, India which was both shocking and inspiring. “I had never lived nor known a 3rd world country and to be honest, I was overwhelmed. The poverty, street life and death, the lack of safety all made me stop and try to see and understand in a new way. I had a strong emotional response to it all even as I painted on my rooftop.”

Most recently Deb Splain finished a residency at the SAC sponsored Verde Valley summer program, does installations and visual merchandizing for the Red Rose Boutique and has provided art work to the Humane Society, Make-a-Wish and local breast cancer initiatives.



Invigorated by life in Sedona, this artist plans to open a working studio with classes in Suite #9, Plaza del Sol, the corner of SR179 & Bell Rock Blvd; more information at deb.plazadelsol@gmail.com and will exhibit her work at the Canyon Mesa Clubhouse, 500 Jacks Canyon Road through March. The Clubhouse is open Mon-Sun, 9am-4pm and the public is invited.

