Keep Sedona Beautiful awards of excellence

Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) honors businesses, organizations and individuals in the Greater Sedona Area who have helped to fulfill its mission.

Over the years, KSB has given out more than 500 Awards of Excellence in various categories including landscaping, architecture, signage, dark sky lighting, education, environmental stewardship, cultural heritage, sustainability and community service.

KSB invites the public to attend this year’s awards presentation which will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 4-6 p.m. The ceremony will take place in KSB’s historic Pushmataha Center located at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served, and there will be no admission fee. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Since seating is limited, reservations are required.

At the January 30 ceremony, KSB will make presentations to five awardees for their exemplary service and/or environmental accomplishments: Ken Zoll for Cultural Heritage, L’Auberge de Sedona for Sustainability, Bill and Justine Kusner for Community Service, J D Maddy for Dark Skies, and Sedona Compost for Environmental Stewardship.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.



For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, or to make reservations for the Awards of Excellence, please call 928.282.4938, or email ksb@keepsedonabeautiful.org.