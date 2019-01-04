Letter: Your participation, contributions ensures Villager is YOUR newspaper

Dear Potential Village Writers and Photographers:

Your community needs you. For more than 16 years, our Village of Oak Creek newspaper, The Villager, has proudly covered the news written by and for our unique citizenry. As we start a New Year, there is new opportunity for local volunteer participation. This is the perfect time to put your creativity and talents to use, while covering the issues, interests and people remarkable to our beautiful town. The Villager, published by Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc., is delivered monthly to nearly 6,000 readers, and we welcome diverse and respectful perspectives.

An informational gathering for prospective contributors will be held in the near future. We would very much like to speak with you about this fulfilling and important opportunity. Please send your name and contact information to Nancy Brown (mccleanbrown@icloud.com) or Gail Simpson (gsimpson165@gmail.com), and we’ll be in touch.

Thank you for your consideration.

Nancy Brown & Gail Simpson

Villager Editorial Board

The Villager/Voice of Big Park

A Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc. Publication http://thevillagerAZ.com