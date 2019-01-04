Library presents Arizona Humanities speaker programs

Sedona Public Library is pleased to announce a wonderful series of Arizona Humanities speaker programs for 2019. AZ Speaks is the longest-running and most popular program of Arizona Humanities. Speakers are selected based on their expertise and ability to offer content that inspires and entertains audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Programs begin at 1:30 at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive in VOC. Generously funded by Arizona Humanities and Friends of the Sedona Library, programs are free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome!

You don’t want to miss these engaging, educational presentations, so grab your calendar and make a note of these dates:

• Wednesday, January 9: “Cowpokes, Crooks, and Cactus: Arizona in the Movies,” presented by Gregory McNamee

From the earliest days of film to the present day, Arizona has been a setting and subject for hundreds of films. Some, like Junior Bonner and Red River, are considered classics; others, such as Billy Jack and Evolution, surely less so. Some may even be classics in the making, like Tombstone and Near Dark. This entertaining talk looks at the Grand Canyon State on the silver screen.

• Saturday, February 16: “How Abraham Lincoln Used Stories to Touch Hearts, Minds, and Funny Bones,” presented by Terry Sprouse

Abraham Lincoln was a man of many talents. One skill he excelled at was telling stories. At this presentation, speaker Terry Sprouse will explain and demonstrate the techniques that Abraham Lincoln developed to tell compelling stories, such as using mimicry and self-effacing humor and adding a moral to the story.

• Tuesday, March 12: “The U.S. Constitution: What It Says and How It Works,” presented by Dr. T.J. Davis

Most Americans think they know what the Constitution says, but few have actually examined it. The Constitution provides principles for the federal government’s relationship with the states and with individual citizens. Its hallmarks are dual sovereignty, delegated and reserved powers, and guarantees of personal civil liberties and rights. This presentation allows the audience opportunities to review the concepts and composition of the document that functions as the legal foundation and framework of our nation.

Wednesday, April 3: “On the Road Since 1925: The Colorful History of Arizona Highways,” presented by Win Holden

The first issue of Arizona Highways magazine was published in April, 1925. During this presentation, Win Holden, former publisher, will share the fascinating story of how a brochure produced by the Arizona Highway Department evolved into one of the most respected and revered publications in the world. Learn how this remarkable magazine has beaten the odds and is thriving in a competitive environment that has seen respected national magazines fall by the wayside.

For more information, call Cheryl Yeatts, Village Library Manager at 928-284-1603, or email voc@sedonalibrary.org. Thank you for supporting Sedona Public Library services in the Village of Oak Creek.