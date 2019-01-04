Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Club celebrates 50 years of great golf

Oakcreek Country Club is celebrating 50 years of golf in the Village of Oak Creek. Recapping our successful 4th Quarter 2018:

The women’s club held their invitational on October 30th to celebrate this 50th anniversary as well as a little Halloween fun. Due to the outstanding efforts of Barbara Gordon, who chaired this event, $2,177 was donated to Walk to End Alzheimers! Funds for this worthy cause came from tournament registration fees and individual donations.

A big congratulations goes to Donna Cantello and her partner Carol Adams for winning the Overall Low Gross award and Kathy Huff and Viola Icken for Overall Low Net! Four flights insured that many of the participants walked away with coveted OCCC Pro Shop funds.

The picture (right) shows many of the Oakcreek Ladies who play 18 holes of golf each week on our beautiful, 50-year old golf course that just keeps getting better.

Barbara Gordon elected president of Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf

Congratulations to Barbara Gordon for being elected as president of the Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf for 2019.

Barbara is excited to take on this job and to entice more women to join the golfing group.

This 18-hole group of lady golfers have many fun and competitive activities throughout the year that give our members opportunities to play most golf courses throughout Northern Arizona.

From Interclub events to Team play the opportunities for various golfing experiences are provided along with a weekly Tuesday game when lots of laughter and some disgruntled comments can be counted on – it is golf.

We all look forward to another great year of golf at our terrific club and under the leadership of a great team of women.