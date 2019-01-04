Yavapai County News Your Can Use: County Assessor's Office

As the Village of Oak Creek/Big Park is an unincorporated town in Yavapai County, its governing authority falls under the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

There are five County Supervisor districts with our area falling into District 3, “supervised” by County Supervisor Randy Garrison.

In an effort to make you more familiar with your government and essentially your “Mayor,” Randy Garrison’s office has compiled information they hope you’ll find educational and helpful. Clip & save it. They’ll be featuring a different aspect of County government over the next year.

Contact Yavapai County Board Supervisor for District 3 Randy Garrison and Executive Assistant Brandi Bateman if you have questions, concerns, complaints or a compliment: Email District3@yavapai.us or call 928-639-8110.

Assessor’s Office Mission – “The mission of the Yavapai County Assessor’s Office is to proficiently and effectively comply with all applicable statutes, procedures, and regulation of the State of Arizona in producing accurate annual assessment roll for use by the public and by governmental agencies.

County Assessor (elected 2016) – Judd Simmons

Chief Deputy Assessor – David “Beau” Boisvert

Divisions within the purview of the Assessor’s Office include but are not limited to; Real Property Appraisal Division, Tax Assessment Roll, Property Valuation, and Agricultural Status

Web Page: http://www.yavapai.us/assessor

E-mail: web.assessor@yavapai.us

Cottonwood Office # - 928-639-8121

Prescott Office # - 928-771-3220

