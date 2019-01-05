CAMP VERDE BRIEFS

D’backs road trips return with Red Sox game

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces another season of trips to see our Arizona Diamondbacks play the world.

Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. Our field level seats are in Section 111, down the right field line, just a short walk from our bus. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game.

We will be going to six games again this season so you’re sure to find at least one you can’t miss. This year’s game schedule kicks off Sunday April 7 vs. the World Champion Boston Red Sox!

The Atlanta Braves are in town Saturday May 11 and the NY Mets on Saturday June 1. July 21 is against the Milwaukee Brewers with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday August 18. Our last trip is against the Cincinnati Reds on September 14.

Saturday trips leave at 2:30 pm and Sunday trips at 10:30 am. The Red Sox trip is $80 per person and the others are $55 per seat. Register on-line at https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player , or the click the blue Register Now button on Facebook or find a link on our homepage at campverde.az.gov .

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., parks@campverde.az.gov or (928) 554-0828 for more information or reservations.

Play ball!

– Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Camp Verde youth fitness and sports class coming up

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is excited to announce new programming for youth ages 1st-8th grade!

Registration is open now for our first class, “Fun, Fitness, and Indoor Sports” that begins on Friday, January 18 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Class is open to all kids in that age group and will be held at Camp Verde Parks and Rec. Cost per child is $30 for this session. Fridays for this session are January 18 and 25, February 1, 8 & 22 and March 1. Register now to ensure this class goes.

Kids will be dropped off at the Community Center Gym located at 51 E. Hollamon St at 1:00 and must be picked up at that location at 3:00. Children that are participating in the Friday program through CVUSD can be transported via school bus to our location.

Those children will need to bring a sack lunch and eat it once they arrive at Parks and Rec. There is no transportation home provided. You can register online at https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player. There is also a link for registration on our Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or our Facebook page – Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue Book Now button.

These classes are being implemented by Parks and Rec as an extension of what is currently offered through CVUSD Friday Camps. We are hoping that we can offer some programming that the school program cannot offer for various reasons. We can also open our classes up to all Camp Verde kids, not just those that attend CVUSD. We will be looking forward to expanding the program in the future and are pursuing some grant funding to assist with supplies and programming options as well.

This first session will include a variety of indoor sports and activities like volleyball, basketball, indoor soccer, Frisbee baseball, obstacle courses and tag just to name a few. We will need a minimum of 13 kids for the first session and can accommodate up to 30 kids. More information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Shawna Figy at (928) 554-0829.

– Camp Verde Parks & Recreation