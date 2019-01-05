Frosty & Chilly Run raises $2150 for Rainbow Acres

Every Jan. 1, Verde Valley motorcycle enthusiasts gather to ride to raise money for a local charity.

This year’s Frosty and Chilly Run was scheduled to leave American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood on Tuesday, January 1 at 10:30 and ride through the Verde Valley (Cottonwood to Sedona to Village of Oak Creek to Camp Verde to Cornville and then back to Cottonwood).

Unfortunately, due to the extreme weather the ride was canceledm, but the goodwill was not.

This year’s charity was Rainbow Acres in Camp Verde, www.rainbowacres.com. Their website says, “We’ve been empowering people with developmental disabilities to live to their fullest potential with dignity and purpose”.

The biker community was able to raise $2150 for Rainbow Acres.