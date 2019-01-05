Mingus Union girls soccer debuts at No. 6 in state rankings

The first 4A girls soccer rankings of the season were released on Thursday and Mingus Union is sitting pretty.

The Marauders (4-0-0) came in at No. 6. Prescott was No. 5, Mohave No. 7, Flagstaff No. 10, Bradshaw Mountain 13th, Lee Williams No. 19 and Coconino 38th.

Last year the Marauders won only two regular season games.

“We’re 4-0 but of the teams we played I think there’s only like two wins combined between all four games that we’ve won,” Mingus head coach Calvin Behlow said. “To finish in the top 10 would be awesome. I’ll guarantee you there will be two teams from the Grand Canyon Region that will be in the top 10 for sure. It doesn’t matter who we’ve played, when it comes to Grand Canyon Region it’s just basically going to be us beating each other up. The only team that’s not in the top 20 I think is Coconino, it’s just a great region. Girls soccer in this region has always been really, really strong and it’s not gonna be different this year.”

The state tournament is 16 teams with teams ranked ninth to 24th taking part in the play-in round before hand.

Mingus Union returns to action Jan. 8 at No. 20 Scottsdale Saguaro after almost a month off from games. Their next home game is Jan. 15 when they host Prescott.