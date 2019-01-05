Obituary: Dr. Eldon Bills

At the age of 87, Dr. Eldon Bills passed away Dec. 17, 2018. Recently living in Cottonwood, Arizona, he is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 61 years.

Other survivors are his brother, Burl Bills of Corydon, Iowa; sons, Loren and wife Lynne of Cottonwood; Erik and wife Debra of Chino Valley; and Koner and wife Joann of Las Vegas; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Eldon was born in Wayne County, Iowa, to Loren and Vera (Nye) Bills.

College days included University of Sioux Falls, and then the State University of Iowa in Iowa City. There he received his D.D.S. along with an M.S. in Prosthodontics and an M.S. in Orthodontics.

He met Marilyn at this time when he hired her as his dental assistant for his “part-time” dental practice. She was studying to be a dental hygienist at the dental school they both attended. They married June 7, 1957.



After his schooling he spent two years doing dentistry for the Marines at Camp Pendleton. He retired as a Captain in 1985 for a total of 33 years in the Navy Reserves. He moved his family to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 1961 where he opened his orthodontic practice treating patients for 40 years. He participated and enjoyed being a member of Northern Arizona Dental Society, (founding member of their Research and Study Group), founding member of Coconino Dental Care Clinic, Arizona State Dental Association, five years on the State Board of Dental Examiners, and he received the Arizona State Dental Leadership Service Award.



Orthodontic Associations include: The American Association of Orthodontics, The Pacific Coast and the Rocky Mountain Society of Orthodontists and elected for a seven-year term as an examiner on the American Board of Orthodontists. During these years he also took part in the American Cleft Palate Association, American Association of Examiners and the Vienna Study Group, among others.



Community involvement included Federated Church, Kiwanis Club of Flagstaff (the Malpais Kiwanis was founded under his Presidency), Boy Scouts of America and a very favorite, the Raymond Educational Foundation (holding several offices, including the presidency from 1991 to 2006).



Other activities were: multi-engine instrument-rated pilot, hunting, fishing enthusiast – forever, boating, travel, photography, shooting and reloading, fly-tying, wood and metal work. He was an apprenticed and certified meat cutter from 1945 to 1949. (helped pay his way through college).



Retirement years were spent in Lake Montezuma, where he was on the Medical Board for the community. Participated with the Walk to Emmaus organization along with First Baptist/Parkside Church in Camp Verde. He appreciated great friends he made in this part of the Verde.



The family would like to thank the owners and caregivers of Page Springs Living in Cornville for the loving care they expressed to Eldon during his final months of his life.



This farm country raised, energetic, intelligent and professional man will be missed until we make our heavenly connection with him. – Marilyn and Family.

Memorial services for the family will be arranged at a later date.



Information provided by survivors.