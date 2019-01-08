Camp Verde to hold sign code interactive workshop

CAMP VERDE – At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the Camp Verde Community Library, the Town’s Community Development Department will solicit public feedback through an interactive workshop so it can include that input into upcoming changes to sign codes.

According to Community Development Director Carmen Howard, Camp Verde’s code update is a “major overhaul to simplify, clarify and comply” with Reed v Town of Gilbert and “removes content-based regulations, and simplifies the code based on the ruling.”

Upcoming changes to sign codes pertain to both residential and commercial signage, Howard said.

The workshop will include a welcome and introduction; history and purpose of the sign workshop; three small group sessions: temporary signs, permanent signs, ideas for sign solutions; and a report out from each group and discussion

If interested in attending the workshop, contact Carmen Howard at carmen.howard@campverde.az.gov or call 928-554-0050, for a detailed agenda or for more information.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.