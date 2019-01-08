Selection of new board president on Mingus Union agenda Jan. 9

COTTONWOOD – Five names. Three new to the Mingus Union School Board. Two others who have been on the board at least since 2016.

According to Wednesday’s draft agenda, the Mingus Union School Board is expected to select a president among returning members Anthony Lozano and Lori Drake, and newcomers John McTurk, Carol Anne Teague and Stephen ‘Chip’ Currie.

As candidates for two four-year terms, McTurk and Currie were appointed by Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter. Teague, who defeated challenger Jason Finger in the Nov. 6 election, is seated for two years on the Mingus board.

Also Wednesday, the Mingus Union School Board could approve the renaming of the school’s Business Operations Support and Assistant Services program be changed to Business Management.

The Mingus Union School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the school’s library.

Mingus Union is located at 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood. Call (928) 634-0580 for more information.

The district will post a copy of the agenda no less than 24 hours before the meeting.

The agenda can be found at www.mingusunion.com/Governing_Board.