The January Meeting for the El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 2050W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood. Monthly meetings fall on the second Thursday of the month from September through May.

Each meeting’s agenda includes a business meeting, refreshments, socializing and a demonstration by the workshop teacher for the month. For January, Claudia Hartley will present a one day workshop on “Abstracting the Landscape with Acrylics” on January 26. Claudia has loved art all of her life and it warms her heart to know that she is able to pass that love and joy on to others. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and has her teaching certificate from Georgia State University and her Commercial Art Certificate. She has been published in many prestigious art journals. She has taught multiple workshops in both Arizona and Georgia. Claudia’s hope is that you will fall in love with acrylics! If you have an interest in Acrylics, please feel free to join us for the demonstration at the meeting.

El Valle serves artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new members and guests to our meetings to become active members. Find more information on the El Valle Artist Association on its website elvalleartists.org. or email: elvallepresam13@gmail.com