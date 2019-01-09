The Sedona International Film Festival will host the Northern Arizona premiere of the critically acclaimed, powerful new film “The Children Act” Jan. 14-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Smart, elegant, and deeply moving, “The Children Act” stars two-time Academy Award-winner Emma Thompson in a riveting performance as Fiona Maye, a British High Court judge who, in the midst of a marital crisis, must rule on a life-changing legal case concerning the survival of a teenage boy.

At issue: whether to order a blood transfusion on the boy (Fionn Whitehead, “Dunkirk”), a Jehovah’s Witness who, just months short of his eighteenth birthday, is refusing on religious grounds the procedure that would save his life.

Adapted by Ian McEwan from his own novel, and directed by Richard Eyre, “The Children Act” is a deeply affecting portrait of strength, devotion, and love, with the incomparable Emma Thompson giving one of the very best performances of her career.

“The Children Act” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 14-17. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 14 and 15; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 16 and 17.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.