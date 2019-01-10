Authorities seek whereabouts of alleged OTA embezzler

Law enforcement agencies are still seeking more information in an embezzlement case involving the Old Town Association from last spring.

In late April 2018, former OTA treasurer Traci Koelzer is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the OTA and another Cottonwood business before fleeing the area.

“Her whereabouts are unknown at this time,” said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt. “However, Cottonwood Police have established probable cause to arrest Koelzer for her alleged felony conduct and involvement in this investigation.”

Since the embezzlement scandal, OTA has since regrouped itself and found a resurgence through a partnership with the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce.

Kuhlt said they are still seeking help in locating Koelzer. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or Cottonwood Police at 928-634-1397.