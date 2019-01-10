Beaver Creek Adult Center closed for repairs

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Due to what Sandy Dragman called “devastating flooding due to frozen and burst water pipes” the first week of the year, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will be closed for the next few weeks while the center’s board of directors work with the insurance company on restorations.

Dragman, the center’s communication coordinator, said that the Board would like to thank the firefighters from Station 82 of the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District “who went beyond their normal duties by digging a trench from the back door and pushing water out of the building.”

“This action saved the building from even more damage, and the board feels truly blessed to have this type of support in our community,” Dragman said.

The Beaver Creek Adult Center is located at 4250 Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma. Call 928-567-4556 for more information or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/1bcac.