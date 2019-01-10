Camp Verde wrestling finishes 4th at Joseph City

Camp Verde High boys wrestling opened the new year with a standout performance at Joseph City.

The Cowboys finished fourth out of 20 teams at the Joseph City Invitational at Many Farms last week.

“I was especially proud of the fact that of all 20 plus teams Camp Verde was selected for the best sportsmanship award,” CV head coach Larry Allred said. “Winning this award speaks volumes of the character of the young men and women represented their school and community.”

Senior Anthony Tinghitella (35-0) won the 132 pound championship and remained perfect.

Nine out of the 11 Cowboys that competed placed and the other two each took third at the second chance tournament.

132 - first place - Anthony Tinghitella

126 - second place - Benjamin Perez

113 - fourth place - Dade Woodard

145 - fourth place - Jared Gorda

120 - fifth place - Ismael Gonzalez

152 - sixth place - Dillan Tressler

285 - sixth place - Damian Wathogoma

195 - seventh place - Heath Lawton

138 - eight place - Hunter Deming

Second chance tournament

106 - third place - Caylee Townsend

160 - 3rd place - Coy Dexter

Townson and Uhler take home titles for CVMS

Like the older Cowboys, Camp Verde Middle School wrestling also had success last week.

At the Mountain Sky Wrestling Tournament in Phoenix, Brody Townson and Racer Uhler won championships. Uhler was also voted standing wrestler of the tournament.

CVHS, MUHS girls headed to Winslow

On Monday the AIA announced the five Sectional sites for high school girls wrestling’s inaugural season.

Camp Verde and Mingus Union are in Section IV, whose sectional tournament will be at Winslow. At the Sectionals will be on Jan. 26 and there isn’t divisions this first year.

The AIA hasn’t confirmed when the State tournament will be, but it will be at the Findlay Toyota Center, which was last known as the Prescott Valley Event Center.