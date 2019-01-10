Bobbi Humeston hit her first hole in one on Saturday Jan. 5 on hole No. 4 at the Tuscany Falls East Course at Pebble Creek in Goodyear.
Humeston is a member of the women’s golf leagues at Agave Highlands and Coyote Trails and got the hole in one at an AWGA tournament.
Photo courtesy Terri Nelson
